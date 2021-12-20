North Alabama coronavirus testing visits surge as holiday nears

With the holidays just days away and the latest coronavirus variant spreading, some testing sites are seeing more people this week.
Jennifer Lord with the North Alabama Health Area Education Center is in the Athens Shopping Center parking lot every Monday, administering Covid tests.
She said with Christmas just days away, it wasn't a shock for her to see more people than in previous weeks.
"Everybody's planning the big get-togethers," Lord said. "Like I said, people want to see their grandbabies, so they're making sure that they're safe and everybody has a negative test."
The people who took the test said it was all a matter of being safe rather than sorry when they meet up with their families for Christmas.
That was the case for Maria Taylor. She said she didn't want to risk being positive and passing the virus along to her grandchildren or other family members.
"It's very important to know who's vaccinated, who's tested, all of that, to protect ourselves and our families," Diane Steele, who also got tested, said.
Lord said she's happy to see a lot of people taking the extra step to keep those around them safe, and she's happy to do her part by providing a convenient easy location for them to visit.
"It's the Christmas rush, you know — everybody buying gifts and food, and then they're driving past and seeing the signs, and they're like, 'Oh, let's stop by and get this taken care of,'" she said.
Lord said they send the tests to a lab at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, which takes 48 hours to get back to them, so everyone who got tested Monday will have their results well before Christmas Day.
Pharmacies such as Walgreen and CVS are also still offering tests across North Alabama this week.