North Alabama cities, county receive state funds for road projects

Huntsville, Athens and Lauderdale County have each received funding for road projects in the latest round of awards through the Rebuild Alabama Act.
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced more than $4.4 million had been awarded to the three groups, with Athens and Lauderdale County providing additional funds for their projects.
The state funding comes from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. Projects were selected by the ATRIP-II Committee, with an expectation that they be under contract during the 2022 fiscal year and move forward within two years of receiving funding.
“While our work is far from over, we have made significant progress in improving our roads and bridges, thanks to Rebuild Alabama,” Ivey said. “During my State of the State address, I shared that, on top of local improvements, the state has administered projects in almost all 67 counties, and I am thrilled to be announcing additional awards."
She said she looks forward to “putting every single penny of these funds to good use for the people of Alabama.”
Lauderdale County
Lauderdale County’s project entails work at the intersection of U.S. 72 and Lauderdale County Road 61. The county received $1.58 million for the project and added about $268,000 in matching funds for a total of $1.85 million.
According to Ivey’s office, the plan is to add signal upgrades and other improvements to the intersection.
Athens
The City of Athens said it will address the intersection of U.S. 72 and Clinton Street with its funding. From ATRIP-II, the city received nearly $1.5 million; it will provide about $370,000 to bring the total for the project to about $1.86 million.
The project includes adding turn lanes to Clinton Street, extending the turn lane onto Clinton Street for westbound traffic on U.S. 72 and relocating the traffic signal further west from Catfish Cabin’s entrance and exit.
“We are excited about Gov. Ivey’s announcement that the state is investing over $1 million in improvements on U.S. 72, and we look forward to working with ALDOT on other projects to help with traffic flow,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
Huntsville
The City of Huntsville plans to widen Governors Drive, from east of Franklin Street to east of Bassett Street, with its project funding. The city received $1.35 million from ATRIP-II and will not contribute matching funds.
According to the city, a previous widening added an eastbound lane that ends at California Street and isn’t used much during peak travel times because of this. The city plans to extend that lane through the California Street intersection and “provide a more than adequate merge lane," according to Shane Davis, director of urban and economic development for Huntsville.