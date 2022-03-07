North Alabama churches collecting supplies for Ukraine

Local churches in North Alabama are now collecting supplies to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
People can either fill up a bucket or a gallon Ziplock bag with items like soap, deodorant, and towels to send to people in Ukraine.
You can either use your own bucket or pick one up at Chase Park Church of Christ. They will hand you a list of items that you need to fill the bag or bucket with.
Youth minister Will Tucker hopes the donations will support and help those who've lost so much.
"It's hard to get those items in Ukraine right now and even in Poland where the refugees are, so we're just trying to help out any way we can to provide some relief and a little bit of joy during these difficult times," Tucker said.
The donations will be sent to Mobile and then shipped to a warehouse in Poland to be distributed to refugees in Poland and those inside Ukraine.
Donations are being collected until March 30. Churches across North Alabama are participating in the relief efforts. Everyone is encouraged to participate.