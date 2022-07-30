North Alabama church hosts active shooting seminar

Mass shootings and gun violence have been a hot topic throughout the country, including here in North Alabama.
God's Love Covenant Church in Decatur hosted what church officials say is a very vital and necessary active shooter seminar.
"People are just out to destroy lives," said church overseer Carl Willingham.
"When you can go into schools, killing innocent kids, there’s definitely a need for this kind of training," he said.
Willingham said this training is to teach and prepare people for what to do if they are ever caught in an active shooter situation.
He said it's more important now than ever before as times have increasingly gotten worse.
"It’s a lot different than I can remember as a kid. I mean, people now seem as though there’s no fear or nothing," said Willingham.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 378 mass shootings this year.
The deadliest was in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in May.
Willingham is sure to share the life-saving advice he’s learned at this seminar with his young grandchildren.
"Anything they hear at school, if they hear all or some of this kind of stuff, to relay this information to someone else," he said.
Officer Nadis Carlisle led the training. He has 40 years in law enforcement.
One of his main pieces of advice: If you see something, say something, because in most cases, there are signs before a mass shooting occurs. Carlisle said by speaking up, you could save lives.
He also advises those in an active shooter situation to run, hide or fight.
"If you find yourself in that situation and you can run, that’s really the best thing to do, is to evacuate the premises," said Carlisle. "If they’re a little too close but they’re not on you right now, then you may decide to get in an office building or an office room and hide."
"The final option is to fight, and that’s the last resort. But, if you do choose that when you’ve got to, give it everything you’ve got, and you’ve got to use whatever weapons are available. Anything. It’s not the time to play nice," said Carlisle.