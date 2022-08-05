North Alabama church helping those who choose life

Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life.
Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned pregnancies, adoption or other circumstances.
"It would’ve been so much easier with a resource like what Daystar is providing now," said Daystar Church member Melinda Hudson.
When she was a high school senior, she became pregnant and was told by her doctor that an abortion would be her best bet.
She decided against that recommendation.
"I wasn’t given any other information about resources available to young pregnant women — or young pregnant students, especially," said Hudson.
That's why she believes the Choose Life Fund is so critical for women and couples experiencing similar situations.
"It would’ve helped so much if I would’ve been able to lean on someone else — not even just for financial resources, but for support," said Hudson, who attends Daystar Church's Hartselle campus.
The church also has campuses in Cullman and Madison.
Executive Pastor Matthew Carmichael said the new fund initiative is here for those who could be feeling overwhelmed with the decision.
"The couple that wants to foster care, the grandmother that’s adopted some babies and she needs a little help — maybe it’s a single mom who’s fallen on a hard time. I know that there are moms out there that are pregnant and they want to keep the baby, but it just feels so overwhelming. We want to come alongside and help those who are in need," said Carmichael.
Ever since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, allowing a near-total abortion ban to take effect in Alabama, conversations about the pro-choice and pro-life movements have drastically increased.
"I believe you can tell someone all you want to about what you think is right or wrong as far as abortion and pro-choice, pro life. But if you are telling your opinion and you were telling how you feel about that, no matter how passionate you are, you still need to be able to provide," said Hudson. "If you’re trying to change someone’s mind about something, you need to be able to provide resources to help them in that choice or in that situation."
Daystar's Choose Life Fund began in July. Within the first few days, the fund received more than $35,000 in donations.
According to Carmichael, those in need do not have to be a Daystar Church member to receive help from this fund. You can contact the church via email at outreach@daystarchurch.tv, by phone at 256-737-0800 or by visiting their website here.