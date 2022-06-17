North Alabama celebrates Juneteenth with music, food, art

Since 1865, communities across the United States have celebrated Juneteenth, the day enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation.
This year, that celebration includes a variety of festivals and get-togethers to honor Black history, culture and freedom. Find information about Juneteenth events planned in North Alabama below.
Saturday, June 18
- Guntersville, 8–9:30 a.m. at Marshall County Park 1: The Marshall County Democratic Party is hosting a Juneteenth litter cleanup of their sponsored Adopt-A-Mile along U.S. 431. Litter grabbers, trash bag and safety vests provided.
- Athens, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Lincoln Bridgeforth Park: To promote a healthy community, the Limestone County NAACP is hosting giveaways, a blood drive, Covid-19 testing and vaccine shots, health screenings and voter registration, in addition to free refreshments. Participants are asked to wear face masks.
- Decatur, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.: A Juneteenth parade will step off from near the farmer's market and end at A.C. Banks Park, where hours of festivities are planned, including speakers, food, vendors, music, dance, poetry, arts and crafts, games and more for all ages.
- Florence, 7–10 p.m. in front of the courthouse on South Court Street: Project Say Something will host its annual Juneteenth block party with a live DJ, performance art, brief history lesson, dance-off for kids, poetry, food vendors and live music from Black artists.
Sunday, June 19
- Athens, 9 a.m.–10 p.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse Square: Bring your lawn chair, sunscreen and friends to this 13-hour celebration featuring live music, art, food, vendors and more. Free admission.
- Florence, 1–8 p.m. at Lewis Field: The free inaugural celebration will include food, live music, spoken word poetry readings, face painting and more. Lewis Field is located at 1050 Pruitt Street, Florence.
- Guntersville, 4–8 p.m. at Errol Allen Park: Reclaiming Our Time is hosting a block party in downtown Guntersville with a DJ, free food, Black business owners, games and more.