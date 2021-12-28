North Alabama businesses planning safe New Year's Eve events

With another major holiday just days away, many businesses are doing their part to keep safety at the forefront this New Year's Eve.
Having fun while staying safe is the goal for Dave & Buster's during both of their events this year. Cleaning machines regularly, hand sanitation stations and employees wearing masks are things seen on a regular basis since the start of the pandemic, and it's going to be heavily stressed during both their family friendly and their 21-and-up New Year's Eve events.
But, one change being made is the number of people allowed into one of those events.
"We are only accepting 150 people over 21 into the building after 9," said Lisa Green, manager for Dave & Buster's. "Our capacity is 1,200, so we are definitely doing our best to not be overcrowded and make sure everybody stays safe and healthy for New Year's."
Green said even though they've had to make a change to celebrations this year, they're happy they can still host the event.
"It is very exciting to be able to supply our guests with fun on New Year's," Green said. "Even though we do have to shrink the amount of people we allow in, everybody who does come is going to have a great experience, and they're going to be safe while they're here."
Guests won't be required to wear masks when attending either event, but Green said, as usual, it is encouraged.
Other local bars said they'll have similar protocols in place, like encouraging masks and keeping guests socially distant. Some are even requiring masks.