North Alabama businesses, more announce delays, closures due to winter weather

The following businesses, clinics and day care centers have announced delays or closures Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions caused by Monday's winter weather event.
Redstone Federal Credit Union's Redstone Arsenal branches will be closed Tuesday; All Alabama branch locations and the Fayetteville, TN location will open at NOON; Murfreesboro, TN locations will be open all day, at normal operating times
Landers McLarty Chevrolet will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday
First Baptist Child Development Center in Madison, closed Tuesday
Watchman's Health, PC in Decatur will have a delayed opening due to weather and icy roads. We will open at 1 p.m.
Childcare Network on Robinhood Lane in Huntsville, opening at 8 a.m.
EarlyWorks Children's Museum, opening at 10 a.m.
Huntsville Hospital Day Care, opening at 10 a.m.
Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, opening at 10 a.m.
Laser Eye Surgery Center, opening at 10:30 a.m. (Patients: Call 256-585-0495 to reschedule your surgery.)
Decatur Utilities, opening at 11 a.m. (includes drive-thru and main lobby)
Guntersville VA Clinic, opening at 11 a.m.
Huntsville VA Clinic, opening at 11 a.m.
Heart of the Valley YMCA and Early Childhood Education Centers, opening at 11 a.m. (Child Watch unavailable at all locations Tuesday morning)
Sanoh America in Scottsboro, starting at noon
UAB clinics and academic programs in Huntsville, opening at noon