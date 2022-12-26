 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Widespread Black Ice expected for the entire Tennessee Valley
through Tuesday morning...

Moisture from snowfall that occurred across the region earlier today
will continue to freeze on surfaces this evening, as air
temperatures will remain in the upper 20s-lower 30s, before falling
into the lower-mid 20s by sunrise tomorrow. This will lead to patches
of black ice on a number of area roadways, including some major
highways. Bridges and overpasses, especially those crossing the
Tennessee River, are especially at risk. Conditions will improve
between 930-11 AM CST Tuesday, when temperatures should rise above
freezing.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice.

North Alabama businesses, more announce delays, closures due to winter weather

  • Updated
  • 0
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS WEB IMAGE

The following businesses, clinics and day care centers have announced delays or closures Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions caused by Monday's winter weather event.

Redstone Federal Credit Union's Redstone Arsenal branches will be closed Tuesday; All Alabama branch locations and the Fayetteville, TN location will open at NOON; Murfreesboro, TN locations will be open all day, at normal operating times

Landers McLarty Chevrolet will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday

First Baptist Child Development Center in Madison, closed Tuesday

Watchman's Health, PC in Decatur will have a delayed opening due to weather and icy roads. We will open at 1 p.m.

Childcare Network on Robinhood Lane in Huntsville, opening at 8 a.m.

EarlyWorks Children's Museum, opening at 10 a.m.

Huntsville Hospital Day Care, opening at 10 a.m.

Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, opening at 10 a.m.

Laser Eye Surgery Center, opening at 10:30 a.m. (Patients: Call 256-585-0495 to reschedule your surgery.)

Decatur Utilities, opening at 11 a.m. (includes drive-thru and main lobby)

Guntersville VA Clinic, opening at 11 a.m.

Huntsville VA Clinic, opening at 11 a.m.

Heart of the Valley YMCA and Early Childhood Education Centers, opening at 11 a.m. (Child Watch unavailable at all locations Tuesday morning)

Sanoh America in Scottsboro, starting at noon

UAB clinics and academic programs in Huntsville, opening at noon

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you