North Alabama businesses, health clinics, day cares announce delays, closures due to winter weather

The following businesses, clinics and day care centers have announced delays or closures Tuesday due to hazardous road conditions caused by Monday's winter weather event.
- First Baptist Child Development Center in Madison, closed Tuesday
- Childcare Network on Robinhood Lane in Huntsville, opening at 8 a.m.
- Huntsville Hospital Day Care, opening at 10 a.m.
- Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, opening at 10 a.m.
- Decatur Utilities, opening at 11 a.m. (includes drive-thru and main lobby)
- Guntersville VA Clinic, opening at 11 a.m.
- Huntsville VA Clinic, opening at 11 a.m.
- Heart of the Valley YMCA and Early Childhood Education Centers, opening at 11 a.m. (Child Watch unavailable at all locations Tuesday morning)
- Sanoh America in Scottsboro, starting at noon
- UAB clinics and academic programs in Huntsville, opening at noon