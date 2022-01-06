 Skip to main content
North Alabama businesses, governments close, on delays for Thursday’s winter weather

  • Updated
Some North Alabama businesses and government agencies are closing or altering their schedules Thursday due to the threat of winter weather.

We’ll update this list as we learn of more changes:

Albertville Courthouse: Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday

Athens City Court: Cancelled Thursday

Decatur Public Library: Closed Thursday

Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce: Closed Thursday

Guntersville Courthouse: Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday

Heart of the Valley YMCA: Open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. with limited services Thursday

Huntsville Botanical Garden: Closes at Noon Thursday

Huntsville-Madison County Public Library: Closes at 1 p.m. Thursday

Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center: Closing at Noon Thursday

Huntsville City offices: Closing 2 p.m. Thursday

Jackson County offices and courthouse: Closing at 11 a.m. Thursday. Courthouse tentatively re-opening at 10 a.m. Friday.

Lauderdale County Courthouse: Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday

Limestone County offices and courthouse: Closing at 1 p.m. Thursday

Madison County offices and courthouse: Closing at 1 p.m. Thursday

Madison County Sheriff's Office pistol permit office, criminal investigations and records divisions: Closing at Noon Thursday

Marshall County Courthouse: Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday

OBGYN of North West AL : Closed Thursday and Friday

Redstone Federal Credit Union in Fayetteville, TN: Closing at 1 p.m. Thursday

Synergy Wellness: All 3 clinics closed Thursday

U.S. Space & Rocket Center: Closed Thursday

Calhoun Community College: Working remotely Thursday

