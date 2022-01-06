North Alabama businesses, governments close, on delays for Thursday’s winter weather

Some North Alabama businesses and government agencies are closing or altering their schedules Thursday due to the threat of winter weather.
We’ll update this list as we learn of more changes:
Albertville Courthouse: Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday
Athens City Court: Cancelled Thursday
Decatur Public Library: Closed Thursday
Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce: Closed Thursday
Guntersville Courthouse: Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday
Heart of the Valley YMCA: Open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. with limited services Thursday
Huntsville Botanical Garden: Closes at Noon Thursday
Huntsville-Madison County Public Library: Closes at 1 p.m. Thursday
Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center: Closing at Noon Thursday
Huntsville City offices: Closing 2 p.m. Thursday
Jackson County offices and courthouse: Closing at 11 a.m. Thursday. Courthouse tentatively re-opening at 10 a.m. Friday.
Lauderdale County Courthouse: Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday
Limestone County offices and courthouse: Closing at 1 p.m. Thursday
Madison County offices and courthouse: Closing at 1 p.m. Thursday
Madison County Sheriff's Office pistol permit office, criminal investigations and records divisions: Closing at Noon Thursday
Marshall County Courthouse: Opens at 10 a.m. Thursday
OBGYN of North West AL : Closed Thursday and Friday
Redstone Federal Credit Union in Fayetteville, TN: Closing at 1 p.m. Thursday
Synergy Wellness: All 3 clinics closed Thursday
U.S. Space & Rocket Center: Closed Thursday
Calhoun Community College: Working remotely Thursday