North Alabama businesses, governments announce closures, delayed openings for Friday due to weather

With the threat of wintry weather approaching North Alabama, some school systems are making plans to deal with potential impacts on Thursday and Friday.
This list will be updated as we get more information.
Arc of Madison County Adult Day Program: Closed Friday
Arc of Madison County Infant/Toddler Program: Closed Friday
Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama (all locations): Closed Friday
First Baptist Child Development Center: Closed Friday
Marshall County Courthouse (Albertville and Guntersville): Opening 10 a.m. Friday
Marshall County offices: Opening 10 a.m. Friday
Marshall Space Flight Center: Working remotely
OBGYN of Northwest Alabama: Closed Friday