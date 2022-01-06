 Skip to main content
...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination
with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black
ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways.
Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas
or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk.
For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the
state department of transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and
in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be
completely free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

North Alabama businesses, governments announce closures, delayed openings for Friday due to weather

Arc of Madison County Adult Day Program: Closed Friday

Arc of Madison County Infant/Toddler Program: Closed Friday

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama (all locations): Closed Friday

First Baptist Child Development Center: Closed Friday

Marshall County Courthouse (Albertville and Guntersville): Opening 10 a.m. Friday

Marshall County offices: Opening 10 a.m. Friday

Marshall Space Flight Center: Working remotely

OBGYN of Northwest Alabama: Closed Friday