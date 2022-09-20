North Alabama brewery uses German technique to avoid effects of carbon dioxide shortage

A shortage of Carbon Dioxide is impacting a handful of industries, not only is it now harder to get, prices for it are skyrocketing
Brewers across the country count on CO2 when it comes to production, but one brewery in Huntsville uses a technique to completely avoid the nationwide shortage.
The owner of Chandlers Ford Brewing said they adopted a traditional German way of carbonating their beer.
Their tanks have a device to capture the CO2 created from fermentation. It's held inside the tank and creates carbonation.
The technique allows Owner of Chandlers Ford Brewing, Doug Tibbs, to steer clear of out-sourcing CO2.
Although many other brewers count on the supply of CO2 to get their fizzy beverage.
"It could very well turn into a big deal for people that you know, may not have been set up in advance for something like that to happen," said Tibbs.
The CO2 shortage is mainly taking place from gas contamination over in Mississippi.
Some of the supply of CO2 in the United States comes from an extinct Volcano's natural resources underground, called the "Jackson Dome."
It's unclear how long the shortage of CO2 will impact industries in the next several months.
Frozen foods, fresh meats and other carbonated drinks are impacted by the shortage.