North Alabama begins fall practice

The University of North Alabama football team reported to campus on Thursday and completed its first practice of fall camp on Friday, marking the official start to the 2023 season.
This season marks a new era of UNA Football, as the Lions will enter their first season under head coach Brent Dearmon.
"We've been through a lot to get to this moment," said Dearmon. "We can finally put some of that stuff behind us and enjoy the moment."
North Alabama ushers in the Brent Dearmon era with 19 transfers to go alongside an entirely new coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Brock Caraboa and offensive coordinator Kevin Wewers highlight the revamped UNA coaching staff. Five of the Lions incoming transfers come from Power Five programs while nine of them make the move to Florence from FBS programs.
"When I heard that Coach Dearmon got the job, that made me want to come here," Alabama native and Kansas transfer Edwin White Schultz said. "I love the coaching staff — four of our guys on the staff are from my hometown, so it helps a lot to know that they are here," said White Schultz.
Amidst heavy turnover with both the roster and coaching staff, North Alabama returns leading passer Noah Walters and leading receiver Takairee Kenebrew for the 2023 season. Walters and Kenebrew connected for eight touchdowns and 635 yards during the 2022 campaign. The Lions return three offensive linemen from the 2022 team, including ASUN all-conference offensive linemen Fau Tai'vai, as well as Stevie Young and Will Derico. North Alabama all-purpose back Demarcus Lacey returns for his sophomore season after racking up eight total touchdowns. Lacey was second on the team in both rushing yards (215) and receiving yards (381). The Lions also return 2021 All-Big South second team running back Parker Driggers.
"We're going to do great things," said Walters. "We are excited to get that connection again, and I'm just truly excited for the season."
On the other side of the football, North Alabama returns six starters, highlighted by defensive back K.J. Trujillo and defensive linemen Philip Ossai and Kam'ron Green. Trujillo led the Lions in the secondary with five pass breakups last season. Ossai led the 2022 Lions in tackles for a loss (7.5) while Green was atop the Lion leaderboard for sacks (4.0). The Lions also return kicker Sam Contorno, who was a perfect 38-38 on extra points and 6-7 on field goals.
The Lions will continue fall camp through Sunday, August 20 in preparation for the upcoming season.
UNA opens the 2023 season in the ninth-annual FCS Kickoff game on Saturday, August 26 against Mercer at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Both UNA and Mercer are first time participants in the FCS Kickoff game.