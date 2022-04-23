North Alabama beach volleyball split 2nd day of ASUN tournament

The University of North Alabama beach volleyball team went 1-1 on the second day of the ASUN Conference Tournament on Saturday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. The Lions fell to North Florida 5-0 before bouncing back to record a 5-0 win over Jacksonville. The split gives the Lions a 16-13 record on the season and guarantees the team a winning record for the second straight time in its four-year existence.
In the opener, North Florida took control with straight-sets wins at the bottom of the lineup to grab a 2-0 lead. A 21-13, 21-16 win at the top spot then clinched the match for the Ospreys.
UNF extended its lead to 4-0 with another two-set victory before Catie Ladner and Mackenzie Martin extended their match to a third set. After falling in the opening frame, the duo posted a 21-15 victory in the second set. The Ospreys, however, completed the 5-0 sweep with a 15-9 victory.
UNA wasted little time taking control against Jacksonville, winning all five matches in straight sets. The Lions raced out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of two-set wins at the No. 4 and No. 5 positions.
Katy Floyd and Martha McLaurin finished first with a pair of 21-13 victories at the No. 4 spot. Minutes later, Katie Gerig and Lauren Quigley made the score 2-0 with a pair of 21-14 wins at No. 5.
Taylor Seney and Allison Temple clinched the overall team win with a 21-10, 21-15 victory at the No. 3 position.
At the top spot, Natalie Kordt and Jelena Girod posted a 21-19, 21 16 win while Ladner and Martin finished the match with a 21-18, 21-19 victory at No. 2.
UNA will close out pool play on Sunday with a 10 a.m. showdown against No. 2 seed FGCU. The Lions would have to defeat the Eagles to advance to bracket play on Monday.