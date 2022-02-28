North Alabama artist uses artwork to spread hope for Ukraine

An artist in North Alabama is using art to spread hope to the people of Ukraine.
Spreading hope on paper is how Sonya Clemons, locally known as "The Art Lady," describes her artwork, and it's what she's become known for.
Even though she lives thousands of miles away from the country, she became inspired by Ukrainians' strength and wanted to use the sunflower — which has been used as a symbol for resistance — in her latest piece, "#Sunflowers for Ukraine."
"I immediately knew what I wanted to draw the sunflowers rising up, and their flag was so complimentary to that, being the blue and the yellow, so that's kind of just what I went with," Clemons said.
Clemons said since posting her drawing to social media, it's gotten shared by people from around the world.
"Some people have asked me if they can make it their profile pic, which I'm more than happy to go with that. I think that's a great thing," she said.
Even though it's very unlikely Clemons will be able to physically help the people of Ukraine, she hopes her artwork can serve a different purpose to them during this difficult time.
"Someone actually commented on my Facebook that they sent it to their friend of theirs in the Ukraine, so I'm hoping. That cheered me. If one person saw it and it just brought them a little happiness, that just thrills me, so I'm happy with that," she said.