North Alabama adds 17 signees

FLORENCE, Ala. -- University of North Alabama Head Football Coach Brent Dearmon has announced the signing of 17 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent with the program.
The Lions added 16 high school signees and one transfer.
Those 17 signees join the 15 signees during the early period to give North Alabama 32 total signees for the 2023 season.
Included in Wednesday's signing group are nine defenders, seven on the offensive side and one athlete. On the defensive side, the Lions added three linemen, three linebackers and three linemen. On offense, UNA added two linemen, two receivers, a quarterback, a running back and a tight end.
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School
Camden Allison DB 6-0 180 McKenzie, Tenn. McKenzie
Kaden Cooper ATH 5-11 175 Opelika, Ala. Opelika
Chris Cotton LB 6-2 205 Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State
Kendrick Davis LB 5-11 220 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Hillcrest
Omareon Finch WR 6-3 175 Attalla, Ala. Etowah
Izayah Fletcher WR 6-2 185 Hartselle, Ala. Hartselle
Seth Hampton LB 5-11 210 Alabaster, Ala. Thompson
Avery Howard DL 6-3 250 Tallahassee, Fla. St. John Paul II Catholic
Jyheam Ingram DL 6-1 280 Muscle Shoals, Ala. Muscle Shoals
Dennis Moody RB 5-11 195 Frisco, Texas Reedy
Amarie Rogers TE 6-4 250 Maumelle, Ark. Maumelle
Brody Stewart OL 6-3 310 Andalusia, Ala. Andalusia
Isaiah Tate QB 6-1 175 Germantown, Tenn. Germantown
John Taylor DB 6-1 175 Fort Deposit, Ala. Luverne
Michael Towner DL 602 235 Prichard, Ala. Vigor
Ryan Walker OL 6-3 255 Alabaster, Ala. Thompson
TRANSFER SIGNEES
Rush Lansdell DB 6-3 220 Columbia, Tenn. Columbia Academy/University of Memphis