Non-severe storms possible tonight, followed by a mainly dry Friday

Most of North Alabama will likely stay dry through this evening, but scattered storms are expected to return between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. tonight. These likely won't be severe, but heavy downpours cause localized flooding issues.
Rain should clear out quickly Friday morning and clouds will follow suit shortly after. Most are expected to stay dry Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 90 and the heat index could climb as high as 100.
Much of the weekend is expected to be dry, but a couple of storm complexes in Tennessee may make their way into North Alabama Saturday morning and Saturday night. Otherwise, nothing more than isolated pop ups are expected. Heat index values could climb to the 100-105 range if conditions stay dry.
A cold front is expected to push through the region Monday night and may pose a threat for some strong storms, though there is some uncertainty on whether or not a cap will limit that development. Next Tuesday through Thursday have a good chance at being dry which would be a welcome change of pace!
TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE 4-8 MPH.
FRIDAY: Increasing sunshine. Highs near 90. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 4-9 MPH.