Nominate a child for Backpack Blessings Program

There's only a few more days to nominate a child for Full Moon Bar-B-Que's 'Backpack Blessings' Program.
It is an initiative that provides food, supplies, and hope to the children of Alabama and Mississippi through anonymous nominations. 150 selected recipients will receive a Nike backpack filled with a Full Moon BBQ gift card, a Walmart gift card, and an array of school supplies, totaling a value of $200.
To nominate a deserving child in the state of Alabama or Mississippi, click on this link.
“This is a tradition that the entire Full Moon BBQ team looks forward to every year,” states David Maluff, Co-Owner of Full Moon BBQ. “Every child deserves the opportunity to start their school year off prepared and confident. We’re thankful to have the resources and abilities to provide the children of Alabama and Mississippi with the tools they need to succeed.”
Full Moon BBQ is accepting nominations through the online nomination form until Sunday, July 16.