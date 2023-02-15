"Nobody could have survived that": Witnesses recall helicopter crash that killed 2 TN National Guardsmen

People in North Alabama are in shock and disbelief after witnessing a helicopter drop from the sky.
"I just hollered, 'My Lord! My God!' Because nobody could have survived that," Tammy Adams said.
She was driving along HWY 23 in Harvest when she saw the unbelievable.
"We heard a very loud like a car without a muffler, but we knew it was in the sky. Looking up in the air, we saw the helicopter and BAM! We hear it hit. We saw it hit the ground and it exploded!" Adams recalled.
That loud boom was heard at home by Chermonika Johnson, who immediately thought of her kids who hadn't gotten home from school.
"I started panicking because I thought it was the school bus," Johnson said.
She went out to see what was going on, and when the black smoke finally cleared, she saw the helicopter.
"You couldn't even tell it was an aircraft! You couldn't even see anything left of it, but debris," Johnson explained. "There was nothing left at all."
The sight prompting many to take a moment to pray.
"I was like, 'Lord, if there's any will anywhere for these people to make it out and make it out of the aircraft please let them out.'" Johnson recalled.
People in the area say they will keep the victim's families, aviation family and soldiers in prayer as investigators try to figure out what happened.