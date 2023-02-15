'Nobody could have survived that': Witnesses recall Harvest military helicopter crash that killed 2

People in North Alabama were left in shock and disbelief after witnessing a helicopter drop from the sky Wednesday afternoon.
"I just hollered, 'My Lord! My God!' Because nobody could have survived that," Tammy Adams said.
She was driving along Alabama 53 in Harvest when she saw the unbelievable.
"We heard a very loud — like a car without a muffler, but we knew it was in the sky. Looking up in the air, we saw the helicopter, and BAM! We hear it hit. We saw it hit the ground, and it exploded," Adams recalled.
That loud boom was also heard by Chermonika Johnson, who was at home and immediately thought of her kids, who hadn't yet gotten home from school.
"I started panicking, because I thought it was the school bus," Johnson said.
She went out to see what was going on, and when the black smoke finally cleared, she saw the helicopter.
"You couldn't even tell it was an aircraft. You couldn't even see anything left of it but debris," Johnson explained. "There was nothing left at all."
The sight prompted many to take a moment to pray.
"I was like, 'Lord, if there's any will anywhere for these people to make it out and make it out of the aircraft, please let them out,'" Johnson recalled.
People in the area say they will keep the victims' families, aviation family and fellow soldiers in prayer as investigators try to figure out what happened.