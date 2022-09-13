No need to fear...severe weather storytime goes to Riverton Elementary!

Have no fear...severe weather season doesn't mean you need to be scared when thunder roars! WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello took storm safety training to Riverton Elementary to talk to Mrs. Schwartz' kindergarteners.
These students learned about how thunder and lightning are formed, how beneficial rain is to plants and crops, and how strong storm winds help pollenate gardens.
Powerful roars of thunder and bright flashes on lightning can be scary when they catch us off guard, but if we understand what is happening in the atmosphere and especially how we can stay safe during severe weather, then there is no reason to be afraid!
Each student got a tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and took home a kid-pack backpack filled with weather coloring pages and the WAAY 31 StormTracker Safety Guide which takes students through the deeper science of how weather phenomena form and offers plenty of potentially life saving safety tips.
Thank you, Riverton, for hosting the StormTracker Dream Team! We loved getting to spend time with you and discuss the wonders of weather!