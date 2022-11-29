 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Locally heavy rainfall is expected tonight as a frontal
system moves through the area. Areas this afternoon have
received 1 to 3 inches. An additional 2 to 4 inches in
possible tonight which may result in flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

No injuries in Madison house fire caused by lightning strike

Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Madison on Tuesday evening. 

Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue said it was dispatched to help Madison Fire & Rescue in the 100 block of Kannon Drive about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, according to Ryan Gentry, public information officer for Madison Fire. It's unknown at this time how many people were displaced.

As of 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, the fire was out but crews were still at the scene, Gentry said. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

