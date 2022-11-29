No injuries in Madison house fire caused by lightning strike

Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Madison on Tuesday evening.
Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue said it was dispatched to help Madison Fire & Rescue in the 100 block of Kannon Drive about 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
No injuries were reported, according to Ryan Gentry, public information officer for Madison Fire. It's unknown at this time how many people were displaced.
As of 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, the fire was out but crews were still at the scene, Gentry said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.