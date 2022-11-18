No injuries reported in Madison County house fire

Crews from multiple fire departments worked together Friday afternoon to put out a major house fire in Madison County.
Lt. James Filley of Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue said their department responded about 1:38 p.m. Friday to a home on Forest Ridge Drive that was already showing heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.
Firefighters entered the home as they worked to put out the flames but were soon ordered to evacuate and continue their work from outside.
Fortunately, everyone inside the home was able to get out safely, and Filley said no one at the scene was injured in the blaze.
Harvest Volunteer Fire Department, Toney Volunteer Fire Department, Madison Fire & Rescue, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. and the Madison County Sheriff's Office all assisted.
Filley said crews were still at the scene as of 4 p.m. Friday as part of the salvage and overhaul process. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, he said.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help the homeowner.