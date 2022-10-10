No injuries in overnight explosion off Moores Mill Road

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused an explosion early Monday morning at a business off Moores Mill Rd. in Huntsville.
It happened at a company that tests pressurized tanks near the intersection of Moores Mill Rd and Stanwood Blvd.
Huntsville Police had to close part of Stanwood Blvd. overnight.
Crews first had to determine there were no hazardous materials before getting too close to the scene.
No one was hurt.
Officials on scene said the building nearest the explosion was damaged.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.