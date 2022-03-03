No injuries in early morning Athens house fire

Athens Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Cloverleaf Drive early Thursday morning.
Firefighters say there were no injuries.
The call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m.
As of 7:00 a.m. firefighters were still on scene.
