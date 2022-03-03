 Skip to main content
No injuries in early morning Athens house fire

  • Updated
  • 0

Athens Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on Cloverleaf Drive early Thursday morning.

Firefighters say there were no injuries.

The call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m.

As of 7:00 a.m. firefighters were still on scene.

