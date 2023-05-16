'No ifs, ands or buts': Leaders call for Space Command Headquarters to move to Redstone Arsenal

A lot of questions up in the air on what’s next for Space Command’s headquarters.
That’s after an NBC News report revealed the Biden administration may halt the move to Huntsville because of Alabama’s abortion ban.
Leaders on all levels have voiced their disappointment and outrage over the report, especially after two separate reviews found Huntsville to be the top preferred location for headquarters.
"Keeping Space Command in Colorado Springs instead of moving it to the most logical choice, Huntsville, is like winning a national championship and awarding the trophy to the fifth-place team," Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement. " Huntsville, along with several other cities that also ranked higher than Colorado Springs in hosting Space Command headquarters, would deserve an apology from the U.S. Department of Defense and Air Force for putting each community through this exhaustive and costly exercise, only to have the results dismissed due to the latest political discourse."
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey agrees.
“Alabama is the only choice for Space Command Headquarters — no ifs, ands or buts about it. The contest wasn’t even close. The Pentagon knows it. And the White House knows it. I’ll keep saying it, and Alabama will keep proving it until HQ is officially in Huntsville,” Governor Ivey said.
"This is a blow to us," Dr. Waymon Burke, history and political science instructor at Calhoun Community College, said.
He like many in the Rocket City was looking forward for Space Command to move into the area.
"This should have been a done deal many months ago," Dr. Burke explained.
However, he believes there's more at play.
"I do think politics is involved here," Dr. Burke said. "Whether it's getting even politically, whether it's bad decisions on the part of some of our political leadership, or both. There is the same impact—we lose."
That’s why Senator Katie Britt brought the issue directly to the US Secretary of Defense during a Senate committee meeting Tuesday.
"Media reports have said that the President and those in the White House are preparing to prioritize partisan political considerations at the expense of our national security, our military modernization, and our force readiness, and for me that is deeply disturbing," Senator Britt said. "My colleague across the aisle said Xi Jinping says that the U.S. has a flawed and failing political system. Do not prove him right. Urge the President to take the politics out of this."
She says moving Space Command’s headquarters to Huntsville is in the best interest of national security. She now asks the Department of Defense to cut through the politics and make a decision.
"It is certainly, in my opinion, past time," Sen. Britt said.
Redstone Arsenal says it’s ready to start the transition to bring Space Command to Huntsville once a final decision is made.