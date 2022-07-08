 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

No charges in case of Albertville man who died after leaping from Marshall County patrol car

  • Updated
  • 0
Marshall Co. Sheriff

Marshall County Sheriff's Office

The Marshall County District Attorney's Office says it won't pursue charges against officers after a man jumped from a patrol car, fatally injuring himself. 

DA Everette Johnson said his office reviewed the report from the State Bureau of Investigation and found nothing that suggested misconduct by the officers involved in the arrest and transport of 48-year-old Christopher Allen Gore of Albertville.

Gore had been arrested after a short car chase in Albertville. While in a patrol car on his way to the Marshall County Jail, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said Gore broke free and jumped out of the car.

He was rushed to Marshall Medical Center North, where he died.

