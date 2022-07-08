No charges in case of Albertville man who died after leaping from Marshall County patrol car

The Marshall County District Attorney's Office says it won't pursue charges against officers after a man jumped from a patrol car, fatally injuring himself.
DA Everette Johnson said his office reviewed the report from the State Bureau of Investigation and found nothing that suggested misconduct by the officers involved in the arrest and transport of 48-year-old Christopher Allen Gore of Albertville.
Gore had been arrested after a short car chase in Albertville. While in a patrol car on his way to the Marshall County Jail, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office said Gore broke free and jumped out of the car.
He was rushed to Marshall Medical Center North, where he died.