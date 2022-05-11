No changes to Lauderdale County jail staff policy despite recent breakout, sheriff says

There won't be a change in employee policy at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, according to the county's sheriff, despite an inmate escaping the facility with the apparent help of a jail supervisor.
Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky White, the former assistant director of corrections, was in charge of getting inmates to and from the detention facility. On April 29, she led inmate Casey White out, prompting a manhunt that lasted 11 days.
It ended Monday with Casey White's recapture and Vicky White being fatally shot.
Singleton said there needs to be changes at the jail, but not necessarily to employee policy.
In all the years he's worked in law enforcement, Singleton said, the past two weeks are unlike anything he's seen. He said he's sure Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office employees will go to pay their respects when Vicky White is buried this weekend. For 17 years, they worked with her, knowing her as a kind and caring person.
Meanwhile, accused killer Casey White is back behind bars at the Donaldson Correction Facility. He got to prison late Tuesday night after appearing in court for a status hearing related to the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway and arraignment on the new charge he faces.
Casey White is charged with first-degree escape.
His escape case will be kept separate from his capital murder trial. As of Wednesday, that trial is still set to begin June 13.
The priority at this time is getting the capital murder trial underway. Casey White's attorney, Jamy Poss, said he will be filing a motion to move the trial start date in light of new discovery. Poss said his client wanted to get the trial started sooner, but it wasn't recommended by the defense team.
When the capital murder trial does start, there's questions about where he'll be held.
"We will look at all of our options, but that decision will not be released to the public (for) security reasons," said Singleton.
Judge Ben Graves previously stated that Casey White will not spend another hour in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. When the capital murder trial starts, he will likely be placed where he'll have access to his attorneys and be closer to the Lauderdale County Courthouse than his current location in the state prison.
Read more about the case here.