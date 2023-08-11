No bond for Decatur man charged with setting his wife on fire

Decatur man Riley Willis III was denied bond Friday in Morgan County court. Police say he set his wife Anna on fire and has been charged with domestic violence, assault and arson.
In the bond hearing, prosecutors showed a ring camera footage of the terrifying moments victim, Anna Willis was on fire screaming for help.
The judge determined Riley Willis needs to be held without bond saying she believes he is a threat to the victim and society in general. Morgan County District Attorney said, “We’re thankful that he is going to stay incarcerated for the time being.”
Anna Willis’ sister, Christy Mitchell spoke with WAAY 31 today and shared details on her sister’s condition and how the family is handling this traumatic situation.
Christy Mitchell said, “She started moving her head today side to side. The sad part of that is we can't really wean her off the sedation because that's inhumane. There would be so much pain involved and so much agony, so we have to make sure we keep her medically sedated.”
Mitchell says recovery is a day by day situation, as Anna Willis sustained second and third degree burns on much of her body. The road ahead is full of surgeries and eventual skin grafts.
Mitchell shared the emotions that their entire family is going through saying, “Imagine a parents struggle finding out that their daughter at 3:30 in the morning was set on fire by her husband. They're struggling with various emotions: guilt, grief, pain, they're trying to make it down here.”
The family says their focus is being by Anna’s side in this recovery and raising awareness to stop domestic violence. Mitchell said, “We need to end the cycle of violence, stop hurting each other, stop hurting people you're supposed to love.”