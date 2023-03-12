 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Unseasonably cooler air will begin to spread into the
Tennessee Valley tonight following the passage of a cold front.
Overnight temperatures will remain just above freezing, but will
be several degrees cooler compared to this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

No. 9 Auburn To Face No. 8 Iowa In NCAA First Round in Birmingham

  • Updated
  • 0
Sports

Johni Broome (4) during the Basketball Game between the Auburn Tigers and Winthrop Eagles at Neville Arena in Auburn, AL on Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022. Grayson Belanger/Auburn Tigers

 Grayson Belanger

INDIANAPOLIS – The Auburn men’s basketball team earned a No. 9 seed in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship as the field of 68 was announced on Selection Sunday.

The Tigers (20-12) earned an at-large bid and their 12th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance next to 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2018, 2019 and 2022. It was the program’s fourth berth in the last five tournaments.

They are the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region and will play No. 8 seed Iowa (19-13) on Thursday, March 16, at a time to be determined in Birmingham, Ala. The winner will face either top-seeded Houston (31-3) or No. 16 Northern Kentucky (22-12) in the second round on Saturday, March 18.

The Tigers are 18-11 (.621) all-time in NCAA Tournament games including 6-3 under Coach Pearl.

This will be a first-time meeting between the Tigers and Hawkeyes. Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl served as an assistant coach at Iowa under his mentor Tom Davis from 1986-1992.

The Hawkeyes reached the NCAA Tournament with an at-large berth out of the Big Ten Conference, where they finished 11-9 in league play and fell to Ohio State in the conference tournament second round.

