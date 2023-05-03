No. 5 UAH starts GSC Tournament with 10-2 drubbing of West Florida

The No. 5 University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team opened play at the 2023 Gulf South Conference Championships as the first seed with a 10-2 victory in five innings over eighth-seeded West Florida on Wednesday night at Choccolocco Park. UAH rises to 41-9, while UWF slides to 22-22.
The Chargers look ahead to their second contest at the GSC tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m. against fourth-seeded Auburn Montgomery.
West Florida went ahead in the early going, but the Chargers rebounded in the bottom of the third with a six-run eruption that would carry UAH to the 10-2 victory on Wednesday.
Sadie Thompson highlighted the third-inning rally as she cleared a bases loaded situation with a three-RBI double to left center. Thompson finished the game going 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI and one run.
Jada Henderson also drove in a pair in the third inning outburst, as she finished tied for second on the team with two RBI. Lila Young also registered two RBI to tie with Henderson for second on the squad.
A total of four Chargers had multi-hit performances against the Argos, including Kinley Adams, Lawren Hayes, Henderson and Thompson. Overall, UAH had 11 base hits on Wednesday.
GSC Pitcher of the Year Katie Bracken tossed the full 5.0 innings with two runs allowed and six strikeouts. She has now worked 15 complete games this season as her record improves to 16-1 with the victory.
UAH is amidst the program's 27th all-time appearance in the GSC tournament.