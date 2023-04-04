No. 5 UAH slips in doubleheader matchup with No. 1 North Georgia

The No. 5 University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team fell to No. 1 North Georgia in both games of a doubleheader at Charger Park by scores of 10-2 and 4-0 on Tuesday afternoon. UAH slides to 28-7, while UNG improves to 39-1.
UAH continues its home midweek action on Wednesday with a doubleheader against Miles at 1 p.m. First pitch for Wednesday was originally scheduled for 2 p.m., but forecasted rain forced the change.
UNG 10, UAH 2 (Six innings)
After taking an early 2-0 lead, the Chargers were overtaken by a five-run rally in the third by the Nighthawks which would carry the visitors to the 10-2 win in six innings in game one on Wednesday.
Reigning GSC Player of the Week Sadie Thompson posted the team's lone RBI as part of a two-run single in the second inning. She finished the game 1-for-3, as the Chargers had four base hits as a team.
Laura Harbin reached base twice in the contest with a team-high two walks, while Kaylee Vaught registered the team's lone extra-base hit with a double.
Megan Shurtz took the loss in the circle for the Chargers to drop to 8-3 this season, after tossing 2.1 innings with three runs allowed.
Maddie Tankersley was effective in relief, working 3.0 innings with one earned run allowed and one strikeout.
UNG 4, UAH 0
The Nighthawks posted two runs apiece in the first and second innings, and, along with strong pitching, UNG went on to win 4-0 to wrap up Wednesday's doubleheader at Charger Park.
Freshman Katie Bracken was strong in the circle against the top-ranked Nighthawks, as she hurled 7.0 innings with four runs allowed – two earned – and three strikeouts. She was handed her first loss of the season, dropping her season record to 10-1.
UAH totaled four base hits on the day, as Gracie Green, Lawren Hayes, Heather Phillips, and Alexa Douthitt each had one hit in the loss. Green had the lone extra-base hit with a double in her 1-for-2 performance that included one walk.