No. 4 Alabama Grinds Out a 79-69 Victory at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 4/5 Alabama men’s basketball team defeated LSU, 79-69, Saturday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Five Crimson Tide players scored in double figures to help UA improve to 20-3 on the season and remain perfect in Southeastern Conference play (10-0).
Freshman star Brandon Miller fought foul trouble most of the night but managed to earn his fifth double-double of the year with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen led the Tide with 14 points apiece, while Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett both finished with 13.
Despite leading for nearly 35 minutes of the contest, Alabama could never pull away from LSU. The Tigers were able to cut the Tide’s lead down to a single basket on three occasions in the second half but failed to get any closer.
With the win, Alabama completed the season sweep of LSU and won for the fifth time in the last six games against the Tigers. LSU (12-11, 1-9) was led by Derek Fountain’s game-high 26 points in the losing effort.
HEAD COACH NATE OATS POSTGAME COMMENTS
“It was definitely not one of our better wins, but sometimes when you compete for a league championship you go on the road and win games that are not pretty and are ugly. I thought we had some guys step up; that is back-to-back games that Nimari (Burnett) has played really well for us and Rylan (Griffen) shot the ball really well tonight so it was good to see some guys step up. I think JQ (Jahvon Quinerly) created some really good offense for us in the second half and I thought our defense was nowhere close where we’d like it to be but I thought late in the game we got some stops when we needed to.”
TEAM STATS
· Alabama is 10-0 in conference play for the second time in the past three seasons and third time in program history
· As a team, Alabama had 19 assists on 26 made baskets led by Jahvon Quinerly’s six helpers
· The Tide finished hitting 14-15 foul shots (93 percent) compared to the Tigers who shot 24-31 from the charity stripe
· LSU outrebounded Alabama, 40-35, marking just the fifth time this season that UA has lost the battle of the boards
FIRST HALF
Nimari Burnett led Alabama with 13 points in the first half along with three rebounds and three assists
With the score tied at 11-all, UA scored eight straight points, including five from Burnett, to take a 19-11 edge
Alabama would go on to lead by seven, 44-37, at intermission
Alabama outscored LSU 18-12 inside the paint, including five dunks from the Tide
Alabama’s bench scored 20 points in the opening stanza
The Tide shot 46 percent from three-point range with Burnett making a team-high three
The Tide’s starting frontcourt of Noah Clowney (9 points) and Charles Bediako (8 points) combined to shoot 8-10 from the field for 17 points
SECOND HALF
· Alabama led the entire second half and was able to take a double-digit lead on four separate occasions
· LSU continued to chip away at UA’s lead and with 13:09 left in the game the Tigers trailed by just two points (56-54)
· The Tide responded with 19 points in a five-and-a-half-minute span, as Rylan Griffen and Mark Sears each made a pair of three-pointers, getting UA’s lead back to double-digits (75-63) with 7:20 left
· The Crimson Tide missed its final 10 shots from the field but limited the Tigers to one made field goal in their last 10 shots from the field
· Sears finished with 11 points in the final stanza while Griffen scored nine
UP NEXT
· Alabama will return home to face the Florida Gators on Feb. 8 at Coleman Coliseum
· The contest will tipoff at 8 p.m. CT and air live on ESPN2
