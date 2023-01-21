No. 4 Alabama Captures Seventh Straight SEC Contest with 85-64 Victory at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Four players scored in double figures to lead No. 4/4 Alabama past Missouri, 85-64, Saturday night in Mizzou Arena. With the win, the Crimson Tide captured its seventh straight Southeastern Conference win – all coming by double figures – to improve to 17-2 on the season and 7-0 in league play.
Noah Clowney led the Tide with 17 points and 14 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Mark Sears scored 17 to match Clowney while Brandon Miller added 15. Both players pulled down eight boards to help contribute to Alabama’s 53-45 advantage on the glass. Jahvon Quinerly came off the bench to collect 13 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench.
The 21-point win was the second-largest victory over Mizzou in the 20 games played in series history (Alabama leads, 13-7), just behind a 23-point win in the 1996 NIT (72-49).
Alabama used a game-changing 14-0 run that spanned halftime – scoring the last seven points of the first half and first seven of the second – to take control of the game. The 14-straight points turned a 21-18 UA lead into a 17-point advantage (45-28) with 17:29 left.
Isiaih Mosley led Missouri (14-5, 3-4 SEC) with 19 points while Mohamed Diarra finished with eight points and 12 rebounds. The Tigers were without leading scorer Kobe Brown due to an injury.
HEAD COACH NATE OATS POSTGAME COMMENTS
“That was a tough road game, a sellout and Coach (Dennis) Gates has done a really great job reinvigorating the program and the fan base. They play an exciting style and people come to watch it. We are fortunate that they couldn’t make a three tonight and it certainly helped our defense out, but I thought they didn’t quit. They scrap and play hard so give our guys a lot of credit because I thought we played hard for a majority of the game. We had a big point of emphasis that Missouri is No. 1 in turning the ball over and turnover rate on defense so we had 11 turnovers in the game. If you look, Mark Sears and Brandon Miller played 33 minutes-plus each and almost played 70 minutes combined and only had one turnover between the two of them. Our guys have been doing what we’ve asked them to do for the most part. I thought we could have done a little better job on the glass, but you got to give Missouri a ton of credit. It was a tough road game and road (wins) are not easy to come by, so I thought it was great and give our guys a lot of credit.”
TEAM STATS
The Tide’s defense was exceptional, holding the Tigers to just 10.7 percent (3-of-28) from beyond the arc and 32.9 percent (23-of-70) from the field
Despite owning a slim 16-14 edge on the offensive glass, Alabama took advantage with a 21-7 lead in second chance points
Alabama improved to 6-0 in true road games, including an SEC-leading four road victories
With seven SEC wins by a combined 147 points (593-446), which averages out to a +21.0 scoring margin
Rylan Griffen finished with nine points on a season-best three three-pointers
Clowney was the Hard Hat Award recipient
FIRST HALF
Alabama ended the opening stanza on a 7-0 run to take a 38-28 lead into the locker room
Prior to that, the game was close and featured four ties and six lead changes
Brandon Miller and Mark Sears led Alabama in scoring with nine points each
Alabama’s defense limited Mizzou to 1-12 from the three-point line in the first half
The Crimson Tide had seven fast break points, while holding Mizzou to just two points
Alabama converted 11-of-15 free throws and held the Tigers to just 5-of-7 from the charity stripe
SECOND HALF
The Tide began the half by scoring the first seven points of the stanza, completing the 14-0 run to take its largest lead at 45-38
UA collected 10 assists on its 13 made field goals in the half
Alabama would continue to build its advantage and led by as many as 21 points on four different occasions over the final 20 minutes, the last coming on Sears’ two free throws with 23 seconds to play that resulted in the final score
UP NEXT
Alabama will return home to face Mississippi State next Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum
The contest will tipoff at 8 p.m. CT and air live on the SEC Network