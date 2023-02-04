No. 25 Auburn falls at No. 2 Tennessee in defensive battle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – In what was a defensive battle Saturday, No. 25 Auburn had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but Wendell Green Jr.’s 3-pointer rimmed out. The Tigers could not quite pull the upset at No. 2 Tennessee, falling 46-43.
“The most disappointing loss of the year,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “We had a chance to beat the No. 2 team in the country.
“The kids did an incredible job defensively. I can’t compliment our kids enough for the way they locked into the scouting report. The effort and the energy, the tough, the fight – I’m very proud of my team. But I’ve got to do a better job of helping them get better looks at the end.”
The defense was as advertised between two of the top defensive teams in the SEC as neither team shot better than 30 percent from the field.
“Tennessee is arguably the best defensive team in the country, and they played like it,” Pearl said. “They did all the things that you need to do to win on the defensive end.”
Auburn’s defense rose to the challenge as well, holding Tennessee to 27 percent shooting (17-of-63) and just 10 percent from deep (2-of-21). The Volunteers missed their first seven shots of the game as the Tigers jumped out to an early 10-2 lead.
Broome scored six of those first 10 points and led Auburn in points (11), rebounds (9) and blocks (3). The sophomore has now scored in double figures in five straight games.
Junior K.D. Johnson also scored in double figures, providing 10 points off the bench against the Volunteers. Johnson made a couple of critical baskets in the second half to keep Auburn within striking distance. He’s scored 10 or more points in each of his last three games.
“K.D. is a great athlete,” Pearl said. “When you’re playing the best teams on your schedule, you need his athleticism and his experience. His effort and his attitude have been really consistent. He’s really trying. That’s great at this time of the year. He’s definitely turning it on.”
It was a tight contest the whole way. Tennessee led 23-19 at the half.
Trailing by six in the final minute, Auburn never gave in. Green knocked down a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to cut the lead in half, Then, after Broome forced a turnover, Jaylin Williams converted a lay-up to make it a 1-point game. The Vols responded with a pair of free throws, setting up the final 3-point attempt from Green.
Green and Allen Flanigan each scored nine points for the Tigers and put in work on the glass. Flanigan pulled down eight rebounds while Green had seven. Williams matched Broome with a team-high nine rebounds.
Auburn was without center Dylan Cardwell who missed the game with an illness.
Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James led all scorers with 15 points. No other Tennessee player scored more than 10, and the Vols’ top scorers Santiago Vescovi (7) and Zakai Ziegler (3) combined for 10 points on 2-of-19 shooting.
It will be a quick turnaround for Auburn who travels to Texas A&M for another road game Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT in College Station.
TENNESSEE POSTGAME NOTES
• For the seventh-straight game, Auburn went with the starting five of Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper, Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome (4-3).
• Tennessee escaped with its 80th all-time win in the series with Auburn. The Volunteers and Tigers will meet again in the final regular-season game for both teams on March 4 in Auburn, Ala.
• The Tigers are now 1-1 this season against Top 25-ranked opponents. It was the program’s 18th time to up against the No. 2-ranked team in the country.
• Auburn started the game on an 8-0 run holding Tennessee without a basket for almost four minutes.
• Johni Broome registered a team-high 11 points and nine rebounds at Tennessee. He has now scored in double figures in the team’s last five contests. Broome also made three of the Tigers’ four blocked shots in the ballgame.
• K.D. Johnson extended his double-digit scoring streak to three games in league play with 10 points including 6-for-8 from the charity stripe at Tennessee. It was his ninth double-figure game of the season.
• In a meeting between two of the SEC’s top defensive ballclubs, Auburn scored 19 first-half points at Tennessee – tied as the lowest of the season at the half next to the Northwestern game on Nov. 23. Meanwhile, UT’s 23 first-half points were tied as the fourth-fewest at the half by an opponent.
• The Tigers made a season-low five assists at Tennessee.
• Auburn’s 43 points against the Vols tied as the lowest scoring output of the season next to 43 points versus Northwestern on Nov. 23. It was the first time to score under 50 points in a SEC game since 45 points at Tennessee on Feb. 9, 2016.