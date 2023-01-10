No. 21 Auburn begins tough stretch with road test at Ole Miss

AUBURN, Ala. – There were seven SEC games Saturday. The home team won six of those seven games, including Auburn who took down No. 13 Arkansas in Neville Arena in what was arguably the team's biggest win of the season.
However, the Tigers now must go on the road for four of their next six games.
"Four of our next six are on the road, so obviously, you can see what kind of mood I'm in this week," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl joked at his press conference Monday.
"The one thing this league can do, it can be unmerciful. Four of the next six are on the road. But it also provides you an opportunity. The opportunity as a basketball coach or as a student-athlete to play the 13th-ranked team in the country, a team that has been to two Elite Eights the last two years at home, not everybody gets that opportunity.
"When I say I'm grateful, I mean personally and professionally I'm grateful to our crowd to give me a chance to be in that setting where I know we have some advantages. Now that doesn't mean you're always going to take advantage of them. But we have."
Saturday's win kept Auburn in the Top 25. In fact, the Tigers moved up a spot to No. 21. But they won't have those same advantages Tuesday night on the road at Ole Miss.
It's a quick turnaround against a team that has given Auburn trouble away from home.
"(The Arkansas win) is in our past. We enjoyed it. Now we're trying to move past it and get ready for Ole Miss," senior forward Jaylin Williams said. "They have a lot of good offensive plays, so we're just trying to get prepared for them and just keep moving on."
No. 21 Auburn and Ole Miss will tip off at 8 p.m. CT from The Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi. Andy Burcham and Sonny Smith will have the radio call on 93.9 Tiger FM, online at AuburnTigers.com and on the TuneIn app. The game will also be televised on ESPNU with Kevin Fitzgerald and Carolyn Peck on the call.