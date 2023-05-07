No. 17 Auburn to open play at 2023 SEC Softball Tournament Thursday as No. 3 seed

AUBURN, Ala. – Ending the regular season with four consecutive Southeastern Conference series wins, No. 17 Auburn earned the No. 3 overall seed at the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament and will open play Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. CT on the SEC Network against the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Ole Miss and LSU.
The 2023 SEC Tournament, hosted at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas, begins Tuesday, May 9 with the championship game slated for Saturday, May 13. No. 6 seed LSU and No. 11 seed Ole Miss will play Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT on the SEC Network with the winner advancing to face the Tigers in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
All games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will air live on the SEC Network. Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s championship contest will air on ESPN2.
Auburn has secured its highest finish in SEC play under head coach Mickey Dean and its first top-three finish in the league since 2017. Auburn owns a 21-26 all-time record in the SEC Tournament and has won the SEC Tournament title in 2015 and 2016.