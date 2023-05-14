No. 16 Auburn punches postseason ticket to Clemson Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 18th time in program history, Auburn softball (40-17) punched its postseason ticket to the Clemson Regional hosted by No. 9 Clemson.
Auburn will face Cal State Fullerton (33-19) on Friday, May 19. First pitch is currently slated for 4:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The Titans earned an at-large bid into the tournament after finishing second in the Big West Conference.
Earning the No. 16 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the host Tigers of Clemson (46-9) will face UNC Greensboro (37-20) at 2 p.m. CT on ESPNU. The Spartans are making their seventh NCAA Tournament appearances after winning the Southern Conference Tournament title.
Clemson is hosting a regional for the second time in its program’s history. Auburn traveled to McWhorter Stadium in 2022 to compete in the first ever Clemson Regional and was one win shy of advancing into the championship game.
Game times and television networks for the remainder of the bracket will be released at a later time along with ticket information.
“No matter who you face in postseason, they are going to be a talented team,” said head coach Mickey Dean. “We’ve got to show up and play clean softball. We’ve been there before. We know what to expect as far as the stadium and the crowd noise. There’s some disappointment, but there is a lot of criteria that the committee goes over to make their decisions. You’ve got to brush that all aside and get ready to play.”
Auburn lone meeting in school history versus Clemson came in last year’s Clemson Regional winner’s bracket game. Clemson edged out a 1-0 victory in the pitching duel between Maddie Penta and Clemson’s Valerie Cagle.
Auburn holds a 1-2 record in games against Cal State Fullerton. The two teams last met in Fullerton in 2015 with the Titans hanging on for a 3-2 win. Should the Tigers met up with UNC Greensboro in the regional, it would be a first-time meeting between the two programs.
The winner of the Clemson Regional will face the winner of the Norman Regional, which features top-seeded Oklahoma, Hofstra, Missouri and Cal.