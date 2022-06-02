No. 14 Auburn opens regional against Southeastern

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 14 national seed Auburn (37-19) begins its first regional on the Plains in 12 seasons against Southeastern (30-29) Friday at 6 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park.
"The next time we take the field it'll be for keeps," head coach Butch Thompson said. "You play an entire season for moments when it's time to prove it. You have to draw from every experience that you've had this entire season and put it into play. There's no more reset. This is it. You have to prove it and play well to continue to advance."
Prior to the Tigers taking on the Lions, UCLA (38-22) and Florida State (33-23) will square off in the first game of the Auburn Regional at 11 a.m.
All Auburn games will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM. Friday's contest will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.
Friday, June 3
Game 1 – 11 a.m.: #2 UCLA vs. #3 Florida State (ESPN2)
Game 2 – 6 p.m.: #1 Auburn vs. #4 Southeastern Louisiana (ESPN+)
Saturday, June 4
Game 3 – 12 p.m.: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser (TBD)
Game 4 – 6 p.m.: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner (TBD)
Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – 1 p.m.: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser (TBD)
Game 6 – 6 p.m.: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner (TBD)
Monday, June 6
Game 7 (if necessary) – 6 p.m.: Game 6 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner (TBD)
This weekend marks Auburn's 23rd NCAA Regional appearance, including it's fourth in the last five full seasons under head coach Butch Thompson.
It marks the fifth time the program has hosted (1978, 1999, 2003, 2010).
The Tigers are 48-33 all-time in regional play, including 8-2 under Thompson, and have won six straight regional games, outscoring opponents 66-25 during the span.
The team is 9-7 in NCAA Regional contests at home, including winning the 1999 Auburn Regional.
Auburn has won its regional opener in six of the last seven appearances dating back to 2003.
The Tigers are 22-9 at home this season and have won 10 of the last 12 games at Plainsman Park.
Auburn won back-to-back regionals for the first time in program history in 2018 (Raleigh) and 2019 (Atlanta).
The Tigers were one of five schools to sweep back-to-back regionals during the span - joining Arkansas, North Carolina, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt - and was the only program to do it on the road twice.