No. 13 Auburn Wins Defensive Struggle Over UNA Men

FLORENCE – No. 13 Auburn took control in the second half to stretch a five-point lead into a 70-44 home victory Tuesday night in front of 9,121 fans at Auburn Arena. The loss breaks a five-game winning streak for UNA, which falls to 6-4 on the season.
Auburn (9-1) led 32-27 at the half before outscoring the Lions 38-17 over the final 20 minutes of play. UNA struggled to find offense in the second half, connecting on just 8-of-29 shot attempts, including a 1-for-10 showing from three-point range.
Auburn dominated inside early, blocking UNA’s first four shots in the paint and opening the game on an 11-3 run. A layup by C.J. Brim at the 13:13 mark made the score 11-5, but the home team was able to extend the lead.
A 7-0 Auburn spurt made the score 23-12 before the Lions answered with a run of their own. UNA held the Tigers scoreless for 4:50 and scored 10 straight points to pull to within a single digit. Daniel Ortiz hit a three-pointer and later scored on a runner to make the score 23-22 with 4:22 remaining.
Auburn regained an eight-point advantage before another trey by Ortiz in the final minute made the score 32-27 heading into the break.
The Tigers opened the second half on a 13-2 run to take their largest lead of the game. After two free throws stretched the lead to 45-29, a basket in the lane by Pape Cisse broke a 6:48 scoreless drought for the Lions. Points, however, were still at a premium for North Alabama.
Auburn stretched the lead to 28 before UNA scored again as the Lions missed 11 of their first 14 second half shots. For the game, the Lions shot 29.5 percent from the floor.
North Alabama did produce a solid defensive effort of its own, holding the nation’s 10th-highest scoring team to 36 percent shooting and 14 points below its season average. Auburn also did not score for the final 4:35 of playing time.
For the game, Ortiz led UNA with 12 points on the night. Brim added nine points and five rebounds. Four players reached double figures for Auburn, including Walker Kessler’s game-high 14 points.
UNA will return home to host Southeastern Baptist on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at Flowers Hall.