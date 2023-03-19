No. 1 seed Alabama beats Maryland 73-51 in drama-free game

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Subfreezing conditions are anticipated for Sunday morning
and again for Monday morning across the area. For the Freeze
Warning for tonight into Sunday morning, sub-freezing
temperatures generally in the low to mid 20s are expected. For
Sunday evening into Monday morning, sub-freezing temperatures
mainly in the low 20s are expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from Midnight tonight to
11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM
Sunday to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high that sub-freezing
temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur tonight
into Sunday morning and again from Sunday evening into Monday
morning. Wind chill temperatures in the low to mid teens are
possible on Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Subfreezing conditions are anticipated for Sunday morning
and again for Monday morning across the area. For the Freeze
Warning for tonight into Sunday morning, sub-freezing
temperatures generally in the low to mid 20s are expected. For
Sunday evening into Monday morning, sub-freezing temperatures
mainly in the low 20s are expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from Midnight tonight to
11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM
Sunday to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high that sub-freezing
temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur tonight
into Sunday morning and again from Sunday evening into Monday
morning. Wind chill temperatures in the low to mid teens are
possible on Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

No. 1 seed Alabama beats Maryland 73-51 in drama-free game

  • Updated
  • 0
NCAA Maryland Alabama Basketball

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) is guarded by Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller heated up and so did Alabama, which avoided the fate of two other top NCAA Tournament seeds and brushed aside Maryland 73-51 behind a dominant second half on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide (31-5) advanced to their second Sweet 16 in the past three tournaments and ninth overall. Alabama will face fifth-seeded San Diego State in the South Region semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday.

Before the game even tipped off, two top seeds — Purdue and defending national champion Kansas — had gone down, and No. 1 seed Houston trailed Tide rival Auburn by 10 points at halftime earlier at Legacy Arena before pulling away.

Alabama and Miller got off to a slow start but the All-America freshman and top NBA prospect wound up with 19 points after going scoreless in the first-round game. Miller is nursing a groin injury and missed his first nine shots of the tournament.

Jahvon Quinerly scored 22 points on the one-year anniversary of his left knee injury early in a second-round loss to Notre Dame, which still limited him early this season. Quinerly made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Charles Bediako had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Alabama's starters hit the bench with a couple of minutes left to chants of “Sweet 16” in the friendly crowd.

Julian Reese had 14 points for Maryland (22-13) before fouling out. Jahmir Young scored 12.

Alabama, the top overall seed, faced scant drama, unlike the other No. 1s.

No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson toppled top-seeded Purdue 63-58 on Friday in only the second such upset. Then No. 8 Arkansas beat the Jayhawks 72-71 earlier Saturday. Houston ultimately pulled away from Auburn as the Tide waited for their opportunity.

The first half was more to Maryland's liking — other than the 28-23 deficit — for a team that came in giving up just 63 points a game.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The 2002 national champion Terps failed to make their 15th trip to the Sweet 16 in coach Kevin Willard's first season. They also lost to Alabama in the second round two years ago under former coach Mark Turgeon. Maryland's defense was on point enough that it kept the lead for much of the first half despite a stretch of nine straight misses.

Alabama: Its depth has been on display so far. The Tide controlled the game despite not getting much scoring from starters Mark Sears and Noah Clowney or Nick Pringle, the star of the opening game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

UP NEXT

Alabama faces a San Diego State team making its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2004, which was also the year of the Tide's only Elite Eight run. The Crimson Tide have never reached the Final Four.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you