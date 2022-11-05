 Skip to main content
No. 1 Georgia shuts down No. 2 Tennessee, 27-13

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and No. 1 Georgia shut down No. 2 Tennessee’s high-powered offense in dominating the Vols 27-13 in an SEC showdown of the nation’s top-ranked teams.

The defending national champion Bulldogs led 27-6 before Tennessee scored its first touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Georgia put itself in position to move from No. 3 to the top spot in next week’s second College Football Playoff ranking.

Tennessee was the initial No. 1, but Georgia showed it is still Top Dawg.

