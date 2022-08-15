 Skip to main content
No. 1 Alabama tops preseason AP Top 25 for 2nd straight season

Alabama Crimson Tide

      

Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season.

That is also the ninth time overall, second most in poll history.

The Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes.

Ohio State is No. 2 with six first-place votes.

Defending national champion Georgia is third with three first-place votes.

Clemson is No. 4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top five.

The Tide’s preseason No. 1 ranking is the seventh in 15 years.

Since the preseason rankings started in 1950, only Oklahoma has been No. 1 in the initial poll more than Alabama.

The preseason Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Ohio St.

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas A&M

7. Utah

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Baylor

11. Oregon

12. Oklahoma St.

13. NC State

14. Southern Cal

15. Michigan St.

16. Miami

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wisconsin

19. Arkansas

20. Kentucky

21. Mississippi

22. Wake Forest

23. Cincinnati

24. Houston

25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn St. 160, LSU 55, Fresno St. 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi St. 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas St. 14, North Carolina 9, Boise St. 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian St. 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego St. 2, Utah St. 2, Nebraska 1

