No. 1 Alabama tops preseason AP Top 25 for 2nd straight season

Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season.
That is also the ninth time overall, second most in poll history.
The Crimson Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes.
Ohio State is No. 2 with six first-place votes.
Defending national champion Georgia is third with three first-place votes.
Clemson is No. 4 and Notre Dame rounds out the top five.
The Tide’s preseason No. 1 ranking is the seventh in 15 years.
Since the preseason rankings started in 1950, only Oklahoma has been No. 1 in the initial poll more than Alabama.
The preseason Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Ohio St.
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Texas A&M
7. Utah
8. Michigan
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oregon
12. Oklahoma St.
13. NC State
14. Southern Cal
15. Michigan St.
16. Miami
17. Pittsburgh
18. Wisconsin
19. Arkansas
20. Kentucky
21. Mississippi
22. Wake Forest
23. Cincinnati
24. Houston
25. BYU
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn St. 160, LSU 55, Fresno St. 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi St. 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas St. 14, North Carolina 9, Boise St. 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian St. 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego St. 2, Utah St. 2, Nebraska 1