No. 1 Alabama Dominates Georgia 108-59 to Earn its Largest Win over the Bulldogs in Series History

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and Jackson Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CST Saturday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.8 feet on 02/18/2001. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&