Nine Alabama Football Players Impress at 2022 Pro Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama football program hosted its annual Pro Day inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility Wednesday, with nine draft-eligible Crimson Tide athletes showcasing their talents in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams.
The draft-eligible players that participated in the events included Jalyn Armour-Davis, Slade Bolden, Christian Harris, Phidarian Mathis, Evan Neal, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray, Brian Robinson Jr. and Daniel Wright.
Draft-eligible players that did not participate in on-field drills but were in attendance included Christopher Allen, Josh Jobe, John Metchie III and Jameson Williams.
Players will have another chance to take the field inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility Wednesday, April 13, for a second Pro Day.
Today's annual event began at 11 a.m. CT with the athletes testing bench press and vertical jump in The Bill Battle Athletic Performance Center. They then tested in the broad jump, 40-yard dash, agility drills and position-specific drills in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. The SEC Network and NFL Network both broadcasted the Crimson Tide's events.
All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Crimson Tide Pro Day. The list of NFL attendees was highlighted by head coaches Bill Belichick (New England Patriots) and Mike McCarthy (Dallas Cowboys), along with Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert. Others in attendance included Dan Quinn (Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator) and Matt Patricia (New England Patriots senior football advisor).
The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Nev. Full coverage will broadcast on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.
Following the conclusion of Pro Day, head coach Nick Saban met with media and this is his opening statement.
From Head Coach Nick Saban:
"Well, first of all, I'd like to welcome everybody here. This is a great opportunity for people in the National Football League, who we open our arms to, to come and have a chance to look at and evaluate our players. Lots of players here want to get an invitation, and we do the best we can to create a platform for them to be successful in that regard. They all also want the opportunity to play in the NFL someday, so we try to help them develop to be the best players they can be, so they can get opportunities like this. I think the better our players do when they get opportunities in the NFL, the more it benefits our program long term. And, obviously, I think a lot of things that are happening now in college football, its going to be more challenging to continue to be able to develop players, and that is a challenge that we're certainly looking forward to. I really appreciate what these guys have to do. I did it for eight years in the NFL, you know, go around, travel around, work out players, try to get to know them better, gather information for the coaches to try to get to know them better. So, we appreciate them, and we try to do the best we can to make sure we accommodate them in a first-class way."