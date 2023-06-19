Nighttime paving on portion of U.S. 231 in Madison County begins

On Sunday night, contractor Rogers Group began a $4.6 million paving project on a portion of U.S. 231 that is anticipated to be complete late this year.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, six miles of U.S. 231 from Huntsville to Hazel Green will be resurfaced.
ALDOT says the project will include milling, paving and traffic stripe on U.S. 231 from Cedarama Drive Northwest through Meridianville to Grimwood Road/Walker Lane.
Weather permitting, Rogers Group will work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.
ALDOT says to expect lane closures and some delays during work hours.