Nick’s Kids Foundation luncheon held on Wednesday

TUSCALOOSA – The annual Nick's Kids Foundation Luncheon was held Wednesday afternoon in The North Zone at Bryant-Denny Stadium with checks totaling just over $572,000 presented to local and state nonprofit organizations.
The event returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2019. Last year, the city of Tuscaloosa and Nick's Kids Foundation hosted a parade and ceremony for the Nick's Kids Avenue Jubilee, celebrating the renaming of 28th Avenue to "Nick's Kids Avenue."
Since Nick and Terry Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, nearly $11 million has been given to deserving charities and organizations throughout the state and surrounding areas.
"This is always one of my favorite days of the year," said Nick Saban. "To have the opportunity to see that Nick's Kids is actually creating some opportunities for some kids maybe to have a little better quality of life, to thank all the people who actually help the kids have a better quality of life, and to actually thank Miss Terry and her volunteers for doing all they do to help create opportunities."
In 2022, some of the Nick's Kids Foundation projects include Home Building Project #18.5 with Habitat for Humanity to honor the 2021 SEC Championship team, a $1 million gift to the Saban Center from Nick's Kids, the PARA of Tuscaloosa County all-inclusive playground, as well as the Teacher's Excellence Awards Luncheon.
In addition to their work with the Nick's Kids Foundation, the Sabans have also been generous with their personal donations to the University of Alabama's scholarship fund. In June 2008, the Sabans made a $1 million pledge to the university for first-generation scholarships.
Joining the Sabans at Wednesday's luncheon were student-athletes Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Jermaine Burton, Justin Eboigbe, Emil Ekiyor Jr., DeMarcco Hellams, Will Reichard, Henry To'oTo'o, Dallas Turner and Byron Young.
