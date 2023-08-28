 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Madison County in north central Alabama...
West Central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 529 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across southeast portions of Madison County near Owens
Crossroads and New Hope northeastward to the Woodville and Paint
Rock areas.  This includes sections of Highways 431 and 72 in
these areas. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The
expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional
rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Southern Huntsville, Owens Cross Roads, Gurley, Woodville,
Pleasant Groves, Paint Rock, Garth and Trenton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Nick Dunlap named to 2023 USA World Amateur Team

  • Updated
  • 0
Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap (Courtesy: USGA)

In what's already been a year for the ages, Huntsville native Nick Dunlap has earned yet another major accolade. 

On Monday, just a week after capturing the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship, the Crimson Tide sophomore was named to represent the USA in the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships.

Dunlap, along with David Ford and Gordon Sargent, will play in the men's event Oct. 18-21 in Abu Dhabi. 

Winning the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship, Dunlap joined Tiger Woods as the only players to win the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur.

This summer, Dunlap went on a run for the ages as earned consecutive wins at the Northeast Amateur and the North & South Amateur. 

