Nick Dunlap named to 2023 USA World Amateur Team

In what's already been a year for the ages, Huntsville native Nick Dunlap has earned yet another major accolade.
On Monday, just a week after capturing the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship, the Crimson Tide sophomore was named to represent the USA in the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships.
Dunlap, along with David Ford and Gordon Sargent, will play in the men's event Oct. 18-21 in Abu Dhabi.
Winning the 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship, Dunlap joined Tiger Woods as the only players to win the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur.
This summer, Dunlap went on a run for the ages as earned consecutive wins at the Northeast Amateur and the North & South Amateur.