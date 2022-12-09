Nick Carter denies rape allegation as ABC pulls Backstreet Boys holiday special

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 miles or less in dense fog. * WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&