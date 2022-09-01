Nice start to September, but storm chances are not far away

Happy September! As you step outside this morning, it is almost a little chilly in some spots! Most spots are waking up in the low 60s, but some have dropped into the upper 50s. Another warm but comfortable day is in store. Highs are back in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase late this afternoon and tonight, but we stay dry. Humidity returns Friday as does the chance for spotty showers and maybe one or two rumbles of thunder.
Rain chances continue to increase for the holiday weekend. Saturday features typical Summertime pop up storms during the afternoon and early evening. A soaking rain is becoming more likely Sunday and perhaps Monday. You may want to consider some alternate indoor locations for holiday festivities. Daily chances for showers and storms continue well into next week, but coverage will not be quite as widespread as the weekend. Rainfall amounts will vary, but higher totals are expected east of I-65. High temperatures are kept in the 80s thanks to more clouds and continuing storm chances.
For the first time since 1997, there was not a named tropical cyclone in the month of August! But the hurricane season is far from over. We are still watching three separate systems over open water, two of which have a high chance of development. Fortunately, none of these systems appear to pose a threat to the United States at the moment. We are just now at the halfway point of the season, so expect to hear of more activity in coming weeks and months.